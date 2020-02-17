<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State Government on Monday inaugurated Mr Mukaila Lamidi, a formal factional Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), as the Chairman of the State Motor Parks Disciplinary Committee.

Other members of the committee are Tajudeen Jimoh, Vice Chairman and Wasiu Omolewa, Secretary.

Mr Adewale Yekini and Akeem Akintola were also inaugurated as the Chairman and Secretary of a disciplinary committee for tippers and lorries respectively.

Newsmen report that Park Managers were also inaugurated for the 33 local government areas.

Prof. Raphael Afonja, the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, who supervised the inauguration, said the Park Managers were assigned to take charge of motor parks across the 33 local government areas in the state.





He explained that the new initiative – Park Management System (PMS) was not a union system but basically deployed to coordinate activities at motor parks.

The commissioner, who said the initiative was aimed at boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, urged the appointees to be good ambassadors of the state government.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Bayo Lawal, the Commissioner for Special Duties, admonished the appointees to refrain from any act capable of causing violence at the motor parks.

He described Gov. Seyi Makinde as a peace loving governor and would not tolerate breach of the peace and harmony in the state.

Lamidi, also known as “Auxiliary,” who spoke on behalf of the other appointees, promised to carry out the assignment with sincerity of purpose.