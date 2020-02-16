<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State Government, on Sunday, warned some leaders of the suspended National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state to desist from carrying out the threats of violence issued in a video, which has gone viral in the last 24 hours.

A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Professor Raphael Afonja, noted that the government of Governor Seyi Makinde would bring the full weight of the law to bear on anyone caught disturbing peace and order in the state.

The government further called on the residents of the state to ignore the empty threats by leaders of the suspended union and go about their lawful businesses, noting that the state government and all the security agencies in the state remained alert and on top of the security situation.

The government maintained that though the leaders of the NURTW might have misinterpreted the Park Management System, which is aimed at rebranding the management of motor parks in the state, it would not sit idly and watch some individuals threaten the peace of the state.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Honourable Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Professor Raphael Afonja has been drawn to a video that has gone viral in the last 24 hours, in which some members of the banned Oyo State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were seen threatening to unleash violence in the state.

“It has come to the knowledge of the Ministry that a number of commentators and some of those who were seen threatening mayhem have misinterpreted the initiative that has yielded the planned rebranding of the Motor Parks in the State under the aegis of the Park Management System (PMS) introduced by the current administration in Oyo State.

“The Ministry therefore wishes to place on record that the government of the day in Oyo State will not open its eyes and allow unwarranted activities threaten the peace of the good people of Oyo State.

“The Ministry wishes to urge the peace-loving residents of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear and intimidation.





“Let it, however, be known to any agents of violence or purveyours of trouble that the state would not hesitate to deal decisively against any threat of violence within the ambits of the law.

“Those seeking to throw the state into confusion have been at it for a long while with the series of traps that have continued to fail.

“It should also be noted that the laws of the land, including the Anti-Terrorism Act, fully and clearly denominate acts of violence and threats to instigate the same. Those who stand accused of accessories after the facts of treason and Treasonable felony are in no way excusable under the law.

“The Ministry would therefore urge everyone who do business around the Motor Parks in Oyo State to continue to abide by the laws of the land. Anything to the contrary would bring the full weight of the law to bear on the accused.”

The statement further explained that new Park Management Systems (PMS) initiative, apart from being introduced to sanitise the poor state of the parks across the state, would also assist in boosting the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and also provide employment to the teaming youths across the state who would be recruited by the Park Managers.

“In another breath, the Ministry wishes to bring to the notice of the residents and the good people of Oyo State that the new Park Management Systems (PMS) that the initiative is aimed at sanitising the poor state of the parks spread around the state.

“Besides being a way of boosting the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the PMS will also provide employment to the teaming youths across the state who would be recruited by the Park Managers.

“The fear of job loss by those currently involved in the Park systems is unfounded because every able-bodied, and law-abiding person willing to contribute to the proper management of the parks would be gainfully engaged.

“The Honourable Commissioner also wishes to reiterate the ban on activities of the NURTW at the Parks in the state, pending the resolution of the Union’s internal conflicts.”