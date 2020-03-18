<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State Government has announced that users of tricycles and motorcycles for commercial purposes within its borders have been granted an extension of two weeks to comply with the state government’s directives to paint their vehicles in the State colours of chocolate brown and yellow.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, announced this yesterday while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

He said the State Government has considered pleas from commercial operators on their inability to meet up with the initial deadline of March 16, 2020.

Fagbemi therefore said, the deadline has been extended by an additional two-weeks, which would elapse on Wednesday, 1st of April, 2020.





Dr. Fagbemi added that the extension became necessary as a result of the dramatic rate of compliance recorded in the past two weeks with about 75% compliance rate.

The OYRTMA boss urged the operators to comply within the approved extended time, adding that they should take advantage of the state government’s magnanimity to subsidize the cost of painting at the Agency to One thousand naira (N1000), as against the bogus price obtained with private painters.

He concluded that, “after this period of extension elapses, defaulters would be severely dealt with according to the dictate of the law governing public transportation in the State”.