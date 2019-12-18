<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the institution of the Marine Vessel Categorization Scheme with a view to increasing local participation in the marine services sector, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has said that Nigerian ownership of marine vessels currently stands at 40 percent.

Speaking at the commissioning of a marine vessel newly acquired by Team Offshore Nigeria, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote, who was represented by General Manager, Project Certification and Authorization, Mr. Abayomi Bamidele said that the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development, NOGICD, Act of 2010 was put in place to support and protect both local investment and called on Nigerians to take advantage of the law to grow their businesses.

He also disclosed that the Board has developed a ten year strategic Roadmap that will assist the growth of the Nigerian Content level in the oil and gas industry.

He stated: “Few years ago, the Board put in place the Marine Vessel Categorization Scheme with the main aim of increasing participation of Nigerians and Nigerian companies in the marine sector of the oil and gas industry.

“Today, I am happy to inform you that Nigerian ownership of marine vessels currently stands at 40% with new vessel acquisition such as this. We are convinced that local ownership of marine vessel will significantly increase.

“The law is also clear that consideration shall be given to Nigerian companies which demonstrate ownership of equipment, personnel and capacity to execute job locally.’’

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Transportation, Ms Gbemisola Saraki, has said that the Federal Government will continue to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive just as it will also continue to remove hurdles that will not allow for smooth business operations in the maritime sector.

Saraki who was represented at the commissioning of Team Beleuzi, by a former Acting Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chinwe Ezenwa, commended the company for its contribution to local content development and for the achievements recorded within the two years that it came into operations in the marine and offshore services in Nigeria.

She stated: “With your track records and investments that you are injecting into Nigeria’s economy since you started operation in 2017, we are convinced that you have confidence in Nigeria and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is encouraging to observe that within the short period of your operations in Nigeria, Team Offshore Nigeria has in its fleet 14 specialized vessels flying Nigerian flag and contributing to local content development. With average fleet age of 6.5 years and 2018, 2019 vessels in its fleet, you will agree with me that Team Offshore Nigeria deserves commendation.

“All these have been made possible by a 100 percent Nigerian ownership and a workforce of 90 percent indigenous personnel that have also shown commitment towards achieving a minimum of 70 percent Nigerian content in its various operations. These again, highly commendable.”

Earlier in his address, Managing Partner at ACAS Law, Afolabi Caxton-Martins, said the new acquisition is an addition to Nigerian tonnage that will help build capacity, including development of human resources and the utilization of Nigerian goods and services.

He said, “At Team Offshore, our mission has been to focus on maximising our Nigerian content contribution and creating in country value, through investment for growth and local employment. Team Beleuzi, which is a 100 percent locally owned vessel, highlights our commitment towards value creation through our continuous and increased investment in the maritime sector in Nigeria.’’