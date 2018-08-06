Nigeria’s frontline scheduled and charter airline, Overland Airways, at the weekend, said it had concluded plans to begin flight services from Lagos to Cotonou, Republic of Benin and Lome, Togo Republic, on August 12, 2018.

Speaking to journalists on the commencement of the regional services, the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Aanu Benson, said the Lagos-Cotonou-Lome flights would operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

She said: “The flights will depart Lagos at 7pm, arrive Cotonou at 7.25pm, and depart Cotonou at 8pm to arrive Lome at 8.30pm.

“Also, flights will depart Lome at 9pm to arrive in Lagos at 9.45pm. The commencement of regional scheduled flight services marks the take-off of Overland Airways’ drive to participate actively in regional socio-economic activities and integration. West Africa is our territory and August, 12, 2018 marks the beginning of our domestic West Africa operations.

“Overland Airways operations to Cotonou and Lome are to offer choices to customers as our contribution to regional integration in West Africa. We want air travelers in the region to team up and discover each other while enjoying the excellent services we offer. It is an expression of Nigeria’s aviation renaissance in West Africa.”