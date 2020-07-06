



Overland Airways on Monday announced the resumption of its flight services with effect from July 15, 2020, following the lifting of the Federal Government’s suspension of flight operations in the country imposed as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs. Aanu Benson: “Overland Airways assures our esteemed customers of pleasures of flying as we are implementing safety and health protocols advised by health and regulatory authorities. These protocols include but are not limited to taking of passengers’ temperature readings, ensuring the wearing of face masks and other protective equipment by passengers and staff on board our aircraft,maintenance of physical distance at the check-in and boarding lines,and regular disinfection of our aircraft. It will be Clean Crew, Clean Aircraft and Clean Passengers with safety as priority.”





In view of the unprecedented nature of the Pandemic, Overland Airways is also offering passengers the opportunity to utilize their tickets after the lockdown by extending the validity of passengers’ unused tickets affected by the pandemic.

As we envisage a slow pre-boarding process due to the need for the Airports Authority to ensure safety of passengers, we call on our esteemed passengers to arrive at the airports in good time for their flights and to cooperate with our ground staff to ensure a seamless flight experience.

“While assuring our patrons of our usual excellent customer service, we wish to express our gratitude to the Federal and State Governments, health workers and others in the frontline of the fight to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic”, says Mrs. Benson.

Overland Airways will recommence flights to Abuja, Akure, Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin and Jalingo routes.