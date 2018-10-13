



An aircraft belonging to Overland Airways yesterday, went up in flames at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The aircraft, an ATR, with registration number 5N BPE, was being powered by the Ground Power Unit (GPU) when it caught fire inside their hangar located at the general aviation terminal.

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) fire service officials who arrived quickly at the scene tried to put out the fire before it engulfed the entire aircraft.

A larger part of the aircraft was however, completely burnt, especially from the belly of the plane to the head.

As at the time of filling this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) had not issued any official statement on the remote cause of the incident.

There was no casualty as no passenger was on board when the incidence occurred. Confirming the incidence, general manager, corporate affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said there was fire incidence which burnt an aircraft belonging to Overland Airways at MMA.

“The fire has been contained. No casualties. Thank you for your concern. It happened at the Overland hangar.’’

The director of operation, FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, and NCAA CPD terminal head, Mr Banjo, are said to have met with Overland Airways executive director, Mrs Aduke Atiba.

Atiba, who was alerted while in the hospital, said she was yet to know the cause of the fire outbreak. She however promised to get full details after meeting with the managers on ground.