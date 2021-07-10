Osubi airport resumes flight operations months after closure

Osubi Airport in Delta state, has resumed commercial flight operations after a 17-month closure.

The airport was shutdown in February 2020 following controversies between aviation service providers and Shoreline Oil Services Limited, the operator of the airport, over alleged debt and mismanagement.

In March 2021, the federal government approved the reopening of the facility for daylight operations.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is the new operator of the airport.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony on Friday, Wilson Egwato, the airport manager, said the airport currently operates Warri-Lagos and Warri-Abuja flights.

Eqwato assured that other routes would be added soon.

“We intend to open more routes because the market is very large and viable. The business is here, and we are ready for it,” NAN quoted him.

“Before now, we had three airlines: Arik Air, Air Peace and Aero operating at the airport, but with this reopening, we are having the United Nigeria Airline (UNA), and we are expecting more.

“UNA is setting up its office here. I believe that before the end of July, they will fly Lagos and Abuja.”

On his part, Sheriff Oborevwori, speaker, Delta house of assembly, expressed happiness at the reopening of the airport.

He said the airport would boost revenue generation, both for the state and the federal government.

“We are here to witness the re-making of history. I say this because on April 17, 1999, when the airport was inaugurated, it was the first of its kind in the state,” Oborevwori said.

“It attracted headlines as a major breakthrough in air transportation in Delta.”