



Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has assumed offices as the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Taking charge from the Acting MD, Danladi Ibrahim, at the NIWA headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Wednesday, the new NIWA boss thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, just as he hailed the administration’s commitment to the revitalization of water transportation across the country.

He commended the members of staff of the authority for their untiring spirit, urging them not to relent in their efforts.

His words: “I am profoundly humbled by God’s benevolence and President Muhammadu Buhari’s kind gesture for this great opportunity to come before the management and staff of the National Inland Waterways Authority on this occasion of handing over and assumption of office as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

“I thank the management of the authority for its effort and resilience over the past few years, that had witnessed frequent changes of leadership of the authority.

“Without any doubt, the absence of a substantive CEO would naturally pose great challenge, especially with respect to getting the needed attention from the Federal Government. Gratefully, this has come to an end now.

“My assumption of duty as the Managing Director/CEO of this authority is a demonstration of the present government’s concern towards developing the inland waterways Infrastructure for the purpose of bringing back to the country a modern water transport mode that can complement the services of roads, railways and pipeline transportation of goods, products, raw materials and passenger services on the Nigeria waterways.

“I wish to enjoin all staff and management to re-dedicate their efforts, as we jointly propel the management of this authority towards ensuring the enactment of the amended NIWA bill to an Act of the parliament, development of the human resource profile of the authority with additional expertise and well trained workforce to enhance its operational efficiency…”

He commended the efforts of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, the supervisory minister for the achievements in the sector under him and former NIWA heads, including his immediate predecessor in office and current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, whose brief tenure he highlighted as achieving much.