Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria on Wednesday confirmed that the National Executive Council removed the former National President, Musa Isiwele, over alleged embezzlement of N5 billion.

The Acting National President, Osakpamwan Eriyo told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the money was the accumulated dues and tickets sales since 2013 belonging to the association.

“There was a petition by concerned RTEAN members; the petition was written and copied to the national headquarters over alleged embezzlement of union fund.

“Diversion of union fund to personal account of the former national president and a NEC meeting was held where all members from the 36 states passed a vote of no confidence on him over the allegation.

“You are aware that this is an association, we have union dues and tickets for the association, which the Deputy National President was in charge of printing of the tickets.

“They could not account for the tickets sold and dues from 2013 till date, which was estimated to about N5 billion.

“The petition has been sent to the Inspector-General of Police which they are investigating,” he said.

According to him, the former president did not deny that the money was not paid into his personal account which led to his removal.

“He never said that the money was not paid to him which led to his removal and the association cannot operate in a vacuum that was why I was appointed as the new Acting National President on September 4,” he said.

He said that the tenure of his acting would be based on the constitution and the decision of NEC either for three or six months.

Eriyo alleged that members were compelled and threatened to pay to those accounts and out of fear they obeyed their instructions.

NAN recalls that on August 31, Alhaji Musa Isiwele, the National President together with Alhaji Musa Muhammad, the Deputy National President, who was also the Lagos chairman, were expelled from the association.

Following the vote of no confidence passed on them and signed by the 40 NEC members from the 36 states of the federation at an emergency meeting.

The case is presently being investigated by the Nigerian Police Force with evidence of statement of accounts from various states on the remittance of funds to their accounts.

The former president, when contacted, was not willing to talk on the matter.