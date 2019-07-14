<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State, being constructed by the Federal Government, may be completed before the 2022 completion date.

This hint was dropped yesterday by the Controller, Federal Ministry of Works in charge of Anambra State, Engr. Adeyemo Ajani, at both ends of the bridge at Asaba, Delta State and Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was when the Nigeria Society of Engineers from Abuja, led by their President, Engr. Chinasaokwu Okoli, visited the place.

Ajani, who conducted them round the project, said with the speed of the construction firm, Messrs Julius Berger, the project was likely to be completed before the approved date.

He said the last time the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, visited the place, about two months ago, the work stood at about 15 percent , while, today it had risen to 23.18 percent completion.

According to him, “from the way the work is going, we are likely to complete the work before 2022. Everything is possible, the construction is fast and everyone is happy with the firm handling it,“ Ajani said.

The Second Niger Bridge stood at 150 metres wide, according to Ajani, compared to the first bridge that was built in 1965, which was only 60 metres wide.

However, the engineers raised the alarm over possibility of suicide cases if the pedestrian platform was not raised to a certain height.

Speaking with reporters yesterday at the Onitsha end of the bridge, the leader of the delegation, Engr. Chinasaokwu Okoli, described it as a wonderfully crafted contract.

He said their concern was not that the project was not moving smoothly, adding that the concern they had was a positive one, because considering the number of suicide cases in the country today, there was need to raise the pedestrian pathway.

Okoli said the normal height should be above 1.5 metres high, in order to make it difficult for anyone that may want to jump into the River.