Traders in Anambra state have been identified as the major beneficiaries of the just completed Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport project at Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The Obi of Onitsha and Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; the member representing Anambra East/West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe; his Orumba North/South counterpart, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo; the President of Ogbaru Relief Market Traders Association, Chief Ndubuisi Ochiogu, made these assertions while reacting to the giant stride of Governor Willie Obiano in building an international Airport of such magnitude.

Also in their reactions, the Chairman of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, Ike Chioke; the Ogilisi of Igbo land, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka; the Chairman of Idemili North Local Government Transition Committee and Chairman of Anambra state chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Barr. Ralph Asha Nnabuife and President-General of Nkpor Development Union, NDU, Ogbueshi Innocent Mbagha, expressed optimism that with the Airport, commercial activities would record more boosts in the state.





According to Igwe Achebe, Obidigwe, Ezenwankwo, Ochiogu, Chioke, Ezeonwuka, Nnabiofe and Mbagha, with the Airport functional, Anambra state has made a historic mark by taking another bold step toward a launch of the state and country into higher economic spheres.

They therefore urged Obiano’s successor to sustain the tempo of the project which they said would no doubt create jobs directly and indirectly for the teeming jobless masses and at the same time make traders’ businesses to thrive.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor explained that with the test run done successfully, the main commissioning ceremony of the Airport might take place in two months time, since according to him, the project has reached 90 percent completion and could be completed any moment from now.