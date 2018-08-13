The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Jigawa, on Monday, called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to be stricter in vetting driver’ licence before issuance to applicants.

Alhaji Sabo Innani, the NURTW chairman, Hadejia chapter in the state, made this call in an interview with newsmen in Hadejia.

He said that subjecting the applicants to more rigorous trainings in the rudiments of driving would minimise reckless driving, which usually caused accidents.

“To become a good driver, you need to know the theoretical aspect of driving, even before the practical aspect of it.

“When I applied for my driver’s license in 1976, I had to go through rigorous lessons on both the practical and theoretical aspects of driving before I got the licence in 1978.

“At that time, I had to contact some local clerics to pray for me to enable me get it because it was not easy.

“Today, things have completely changed because someone will apply for licence and within weeks, the licence is ready,” he said.

On the welfare of commercial drivers, Innani said the union had been giving moral and cash support to its more than 500 members involved in accidents, sickness, marriage, naming ceremony, among others.

The chairman lauded the state government for releasing 30 commercial vehicles to the union on loan in 2017, adding that the loan would be paid back in 2020.