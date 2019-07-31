<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kwara Chapter, Alhaji Aliyu Issa-Ore has called on the state Government to ban the activities of illegal transport unions in the state.

Issa-Ore made the call on Wednesday in Ilorin at the inauguration of the NURTW North-Central Zonal Secretariat.

The state NURTW boss, who is also the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said there were about six of such illegal transport unions operating across the country.

He said three of such unions operating in Kwara include Nigeria Association of Cooperative Transporters (NACT), Association of Okada Riders and Taxi Owners Association.

“I want to make special appeal to Your Excellency to please look into the illegal transport unions operating in Kwara.

“As at today we have at least six of them operating in Ilorin that are control by politicians in the last administration,” he said.

Issa-Ore expressed gratitude to the National President of the union, Alhaji Najeem Yasin for bringing NURTW to a level of envy among other unions in the country.

“Yasin’s achievements are numerous to mention, among them are; instilling discipline on the members, organising seminars for career and elected officers and sponsoring members to Holy lands of Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he said.

The NURTW chairman also said Yasin facilitated members to attend foreign workshops and seminars at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) headquarters in Geneva, London and USA.

The state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the government would strive to strengthen the road networks in the state to enhance transport business.

“As you are no doubt aware, my government since its inception, on two different occasions approved substantial amount of money to fix the potholes on our roads, especially in the metropolis.

“Very soon, construction of some major roads across the state will be awarded,” AbdulRazaq represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi said.

The governor added that his government recognised the importance of road transport in the development process of the state.

He therefore promised that his administration would do all that was needed to empower, encourage, and assist the NURTW.

“Let me say that our door is open for any momentous suggestion that will strengthen the synergy already established between the Government and the Road Transport Union,” he added.

In his goodwill message, FRSC Corps Marshall, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the leadership of the NURTW for instilling discipline among its members.

He also said that FRSC had enjoyed improved relationship with the leadership of the union under Yasin.

Oyeyemi therefore called on the incoming president of the union to continue the good work of Yasin, adding that FRSC would continue to collaborate with the president to achieve safety on the roads.

The Corps Marshall however expressed concern over overloading of vehicles on the road, saying that NURTW should address the issue for safety of passengers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event was attended by first class traditional rulers in Kwara led by its Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Emir of Ilorin.

Among traditional rulers at the event were Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Olofa of Offa, Elerin of Erin Ile, Olupo of Ajase Ipo, Elese of Igbaja, Emirs of Okuta, Tsaragi, and Patigi.