The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo state has clarified that the new insurance welfare package for travellers in the state would not attract addition fares by passengers in motor parks across the state.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state chairman of the union, Jacob Adebo, said scheme was designed basically for the welfare and safety of travellers in the state.

Adebo who expressed concern about the crime rate in the country said the scheme would prevent kidnapping by unknown commercial vehicles plying the roads.

The chairman added that the premium of N100 would be deducted by the union from the existing fares charged on routes outside the state.

Adebo pointed out that the scheme would also ensure security of lives of travellers as it would put an end to road side loading by commercial drivers.

He added that in case of accident, “victims and their relatives would be entitled to some compensation as will be determined by the insurance firm.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye, said the scheme was the brainchild of the union and designed basically for the welfare and safety of travellers in the state.

According to him “it would now become an offense for drivers to carry passengers along the road.

“If you notice in recent times, the menace of highway ritual killings and kidnapping is rampant and most of the victims always accuse the drivers’ union of complicity.

The Special Adviser said that “This is what actually inform the road transport workers to bring this initiative in order to watch their image clean of the accusations of this unwarranted situation.”