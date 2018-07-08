National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Sango-Ota chapter, Ogun, on Sunday appealed to commercial drivers in Ogun to desist from indiscriminate picking of passengers on road.

Mr Sikiru Adekunle, Assistant Financial Secretary of the chapter, made the appeal with an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

He said that the appeal became necessary to prevent gridlock and reduce articulated vehicles ramming into other vehicles as well as check loss of lives.

Adekunle stressed the need for drivers to ensure that their vehicles were properly maintained before embarking on any trip.

He also implored drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations as well as the traffic personnel on the roads.

Adekunle commended the efforts of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) for ensuring sanity and free flow of traffic around Sango-Ota and its environs.

He, however, warned motorists driving against one-way to desist from such act in order to save lives and property.

“The vehicles taken one-way should be impounded and the traffic enforcement agencies make sure that such drivers are taken to psychiatric hospital for mental test, “he said.

Adekunle urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate bad roads in the state to prevent drivers driving against one-way.