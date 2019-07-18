<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Muhammad Abubakar, the Director, Abuja Liaison Office, Nigerian Shippers Council, has urged stakeholders in the sector to patronise the Kaduna Inland Dry Port to enjoy its benefits.

Abubakar made the call at the Abuja Shippers Association’s 2nd Quarter General Meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the stakeholders stood a chance to gain more and incur less operating cost if they used the port.

He recalled that a recent executive meeting of stakeholders held last week deliberated on issues bothering on the compliance of members to shipping rules and regulations.

”There was an exciting meeting last week and some of the issues discussed bother on compliance from shippers.

“There are standards, rules and regulations guiding the shipping business and we encourage shippers to abide by them.

“The NSC is always in support of your businesses and we encourage you to always be on the right side of the law.

“Infractions on the part of the shippers constitute major stumbling block on the clearance of the cargo.

“I request the executive members to sensitise the members on the need to be on the right side of the law when conducting shipping business as this is very important.

“Also they should sensitise members on the existence, operations and cost benefit of using Kaduna inland dry port.

“I strongly believe that by patronising the Kaduna Inland Dry Port, you stand to gain more and you incur less operating cost.”

The director said it was important for members to be aware of these things, adding that IF possible, specific programme should be organise to drive these points.

Abubakar also urged the members to avoid cutting corners and ensure they do the right thing at all times.

Mr Emeka Madueke, the President of the association said the aim of the meeting was to draw up a critical foundation of repositioning the shippers council to achieve a credible status like that of other global established maritime sector.

Madueke said the association would work at ensuring ways to support the NSC to tackle the various challenges faced by shippers.

He expressed appreciation to the members for finding time to attend the meeting to deliberate on ways of driving the sector forward.

The Public Relations Officer of the Association, Mr Ifesinachi Muoneme, presented the action plan for the association which included developing an awareness template and hosting of the shipping symposium.

Commissioning a research on critical issues affecting shippers and shipping in Nigeria, hosting of annual shippers conference /AGM and publication of a quarterly shipping newsletter were also part of the action plan.

Muoneme announced that committees would be inaugurated to help drive the action plans.

The committee include annual conference/symposium committee, research and development committee, editorial and membership committee.

Newsmen report that the meeting was attending by key stakeholders in the maritime sector.

The members also made various contributions on ways of tackling shipping challenges and moving the sector forward.