The Nigerian Railway Cor­poration (NRC) on Thursday cautioned commuters against unsafe conducts, especially riding on the roof of a mov­ing train.

The corporation gave the caution at the resumption of its Lagos-Ogun mass transit service.

It suspended the service in September 2019 because of the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Line.

The NRC Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, who gave the warning in an Lagos, said that safety remained a primary concern of the cor­poration.

Oche noted that the cor­poration was aware that the available trains and coaches would not meet the demand of the teeming commuters, but said that commuters should be safety conscious.





He said: “I will advise that the first thing everybody should think of is safety as we commence operations.

“We have been away for few months, but commuters should not risk their lives because they want to board this train.

“It is when you are alive that you think of moving around. If the train is filled up, do not sit on the roof be­cause it is risky.

“Train is still about the cheapest and the most conve­nient but life has no duplicate and nothing is comparable to life. If anybody climbs on top of coaches and anything happens to such, there is no hope again.”