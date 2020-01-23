<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Railway Corporation on Thursday cautioned commuters against unsafe conducts, especially riding on the roof of a moving train.

Newsmen report that the corporation gave the caution at the resumption of its Lagos-Ogun State mass transit service.

It suspended the service in September 2019 because of the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Line.

The NRC Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, who gave the warning in an interview with NAN in Lagos State, said that safety remained a primary concern of the corporation.

Oche noted that the corporation was aware that the available trains and coaches would not meet the demand of the teeming commuters, but said that commuters should be safety conscious.

He said: “I will advise that the first thing everybody should think of is safety as we commence operations.





“We have been away for a few months, but commuters should not risk their lives because they want to board this train.

“It is when you are alive that you think of moving around. If the train is filled up, do not sit on the roof because it is risky.

“Train is still about the cheapest and the most convenient but life has no duplicate and nothing is comparable to live.

If anybody climbs on top of coaches and anything happens to such, there is no hope again.”

According to Oche, when the train is filled up, commuters should look for an alternative rather than take risks.

Oche said that an intending passenger, who discovered after ticket purchase that the train had been filled, had the right to return the ticket for a refund.

The NRC boss, however, said that the corporation was working hard to increase frequency.