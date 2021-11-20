NRC resumes Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan train service

The Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail services have resumed operations following the suspension of strikes by railway workers.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria.

The NRC management and the union had directed workers to resume work with immediate effect in a joint communique suspending the strike on Friday night.

Newsmen report that the railway workers had on Thursday embarked on a three-day warning strike over staff welfare issues, thus paralysing rail transportation across the country.