A seven-member Technical Team from Nigerian Railway Corporation on Friday in Abuja embarked on a fact-finding mission to ascertain the readiness and ensure the smooth take-off of Abuja Light Rail Project for commercial operation.

The Team on arrival visited the Transportation Secretariat where they received briefs from Chief Resident Engineer of the project on the level of completion of the project.

The team later embarked on an inspection tour of the stations and the Rolling Stock Yard boarding the newly acquired train coaches.

Speaking with the Transportation Secretariat officials, the leader of the Team, Akin Osinowo, said the visit was a follow up to the previous one to determine the readiness of the Abuja Rail System.

According to him, the infrastructure had been certified good to go by the MOT General Inspection of Rail for passenger operations.

This, he said, is especially as it relates to safety, engineering and repairs, operation, management and other issues in line with the Nigerian Railway Act of 1955 and in accordance with global best practices.

At every station visited, the team expressed their satisfaction at the level of development and work completion.

The team also assured the Federal Capital Territory Administration that Abuja Light Rail System would receive all technical and regulatory support from the Nigerian Railway Corporation at every level of its operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that though observations were made, the NRC expressed readiness to issue the Certificate of Operation as those issues raised were not serious enough to delay its operations.

Responding, the Director, BRT and Transport Regulation, Wilson Unogwu, assured the team that the FCTA will constantly interact with the NRC to ensure a seamless take off of Abuja Light Rail Mass Transit operation.