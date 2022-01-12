NRC increases frequency of Lagos-Ibadan train service

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has introduced new trips to the Lagos-Ibadan train service schedule.

According to a notice seen by TheCable, the corporation said the new trips were for Friday and Saturday train schedules.

For the Friday train schedule, it added a trip to Ibadan for 12 pm and another trip for 1 pm on Saturday.

This means that the Lagos-Ibadan train service will run three trips every Friday and Saturday with the point of departure at the Mobaji Johnson train station, Lagos.

Passengers can now travel to Ibadan on Friday at the train station by 8 pm, 12 pm and 4 pm, while on Saturday, the train movement will depart at 8 pm, 1 pm and 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Lagos-Ibadan train schedule for Monday to Thursday, including Sunday, remains intact with 8 pm and 4 pm trips.

In December 2021, the federal government declared free train rides for citizens from December 24 to January 4, 2022.

According to the federal government, the decision will ease transportation costs and enable easy movement.