<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Northern District, Zaria, has warned passengers against hanging on train while on transit.

Mr Abdullahi Alhaji, Northern District Public Relations Officer of NRC, gave the warning in a statement in Zaria, Kaduna State on Thursday.

Alhaji expressed concern over the attitude of some passengers, who due to large turn-out of passengers, hanged on the train as normal seats.

“The management of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Northern District, observed that some passengers are in the habit of climbing the top of the economic class coaches while on transit.

“The management wishes to call on this segment of people to desist from such act as it is very dangerous to their lives and unacceptable to the management.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation will not be held liable in the event of any negative consequences.

“If the coaches are congested, the passengers are advised to exercise patience and wait for the next trip of train,’’ he advised.