<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has attributed the drop to passenger traffic to the ongoing rail construction at the Lagos-Ibadan route.

The NRC Managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the mid-day train services has been suspended to allow the contractor work on the tracks, stating that all these contributed to the drop.

“The number of trips has reduced due to the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge track.

“The Mid-day trains services are presently on hold to give room for construction till after the construction is completed.”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that rail passenger traffic dropped in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2018.

The company said that 723,995 people travelled by rail in the first quarter of this year, compared to 748,345 people who travelled in the same period last year.