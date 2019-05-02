EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Singapore-flagged container ship Kota Singa is docked at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos, Nigeria's economy hub, on April 8, 2019. - The Nigerian port is congested with hundreds of ships, idly queueing for days to offload containers with goods. Lagos port congestion is affecting port operations and creating a severe backlog at ports, causing carriers’ containers to be held in port for extra days, as well as creating several miles of truck traffic at roads that links to port gates. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Six ships carrying petrol and other products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said in its daily publication on Thursday.

It said three of the vessels contained petrol, while the remaining three ships would berth with containers of various goods and frozen fish.

The NPA also stated that 29 ships carrying containers, bulk malt, general cargo, buckwheat, butane and frozen fish were expected at the ports between May 2 and May 17.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR