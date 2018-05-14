After nearly 17 years of inactivity, the management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has now revived the annual Nigerian Ports Sports Association (NIGOSA) Game which was last held in 2001.

In a statement, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Alhaji Abdullahi Goje, said that the first edition for 2018 was held on Wednesady May 9 and Friday, May 11, 2018 at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar, Cross River State.

According to the Chairperson of the Organising Committee of NIPOSA, Mrs. Ugo Madubuike, the contributions of some personalities described as heroes and heroines of NIPOSA (present and past), will be acknowledged through same awards in the following categories – outstanding patrons/matrons, active heroes of past NIPOSA Games; stakeholders of 2018 Games, and Participatory Award of 2018 NIPOSA Games.

Among the awardees is the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, and two former Managing Directors of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mallam Bello Ibrahim Gwandu; Engineer Omar Suleiman and former chairpersons of NIPOSA, the late Mrs. M.I.A. Dan-Princewill and Chief M.K Ajayi.

Other awardees are the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Gana Bukar; General Manager, Monitoring and Compliance, Mrs. Ugo Madubuike and the Assistant General Manager, Training, Mrs. Patricia Abhow, amongst others.

The award ceremony which will take place during a gala nite will be the grand finale of the event taking place at the Monte Suites, Calabar.

According to Goje, a new innovation to the games is the introduction of Face of NPA, for both male and female, which would showcase individuals with exceptional personality and intellectual acumen. The winners of this segment, he said, would also be given some worthy gifts.