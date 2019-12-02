<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Port of Antwerp Belgium, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards operational efficiency in line with the desire to deepen the mutual beneficial relationship existing between the two ports.

The MoU is also expected to strengthen bilateral relations between the two organisations.

Speaking to stakeholders at the Corporate Headquarters of the NPA, the representative of the Managing Director, The Executive Director Marine and Operations Dr Sokonte Huttin Davies, submitted that apart from a boost in efficiency through expertise, development and digitalisation, the MoU would ensure simultaneous growth with new skills being acquired and new trends opened.

The agreement which will last for five years effective November 27, 2019 will also broaden technical skills and practical knowledge. The Memorandum of Understanding covers vast areas which includes infrastructure, stimulation of trade growth as well as concretising the enabling environment for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to thrive in the two ports. According to the team from Port of Antwerp, there is great future for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as it makes progress in its concessioned regime. That is the reason for the mutually beneficial Memorandum of Understanding.

Annick De Rider, President Port Of Antwerp said, “West Africa takes a large share in the traffic of Port of Antwerp. It is therefore our ambition to further strengthen our position in West Africa. We aim to pass our know-how and experience. We hope that this mission will create new fruitful contacts, new connections and new business opportunities in order to ensure future growth for years to come”.

The Ports of Antwerp is the second largest Port in Europe that aims for flexibility, response to a rapidly evolving Maritime Market, allowing the Port to continue playing roles in cooperation, adaptability and focusing greatly on digitalization.