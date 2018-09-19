The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Guangzhou Port Authority (GPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve efficiency of port operations in Nigeria.

The two port authorities signed the MoU on Wednesday at the ongoing First Annual Conference of International Africa Ports and Harbour (IAPH) held in Abuja.

GPA is the largest comprehensive hub port in Southern China.

“The MoU will facilitate communication, cooperation, synergy and collaboration among the two ports authorities,” the Acting General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy in NPA, Malam Isa Suwaid said in a statement

According to Suwaid, Guangzhou is the main transit port of raw materials, energy supplies and foreign trade as well as the key support chain in Southern Region of China.

“The agreement would also deepen infrastructural and Port Scientific Technological Developments including matters bordering on capacity building, efficient customer service delivery, administrative excellence and greater operational efficiency.

“Other subjects captured in the MoU would comprise joint promotion of effective logistics in trade facilitation in order to enhance port capacity.

“This will also improve regional economic growth on non-committal basis with information sharing; being the main pivot and foundation of all consultations,” he said.

Suwaid further said that the MoU would prioritise the advancement of Green Port development and environmental protection such as energy saving and emission reduction.

“It would uphold the establishment of an information exchange mechanism in order to enshrine new developments in port operation with modern information technology driving the process.

“There are also the expectations of training programmes exchange for management staff and technical specialists and other areas of expertise such as loading and uploading of machinery and equipment.

“Also in the expectations are electrical facilities, safety engineering and information technology applications,” Suwaid said.

According to him, the operation of the MoU is for a duration of 2 years in the first instance from the date the parties appended signatures on mutual beneficiary basis and renewable yearly.

The NPA’s spokesman said in case of inability to perform any obligation as occasioned by the MoU, no party would be held responsible if the inability is caused by unforeseen or unavoidable circumstances, which whether accidental or not, is beyond control.

He said any action by any of the parties as a result of the aforementioned, would be referred to as FORCE MAJEURE.

Suwaid noted that the document would be terminated when any of the parties writes the other stating and giving two weeks notice or by way of the aforestated situation.

“Upon the dissolution of the MoU, the parties would resolve to promptly and adequately settle disputes amicably.

“The collaboration was borne out of distinctive desire of the parties at ensuring they attain competitive advantage, prioritising greater and efficient customer service amidst the tenets of best practices.

“The Managing Director NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman endorsed the MoU on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while Deputy Director General, GPA Yuan Yue signed for the People’s Republic of China.

The event was witnessed by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi.