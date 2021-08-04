NPA expects 24 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 24 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Aug. 4 to 13.

The NPA said, on Wednesday in Lagos, that the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The authority said the ships contained bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, trucks, bulk sugar, petrol, bulk gypsum, palmitic palm fatty acid, bulk malt, butane gas, automobile gasoline and jet fuel.

It said eight other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with container, frozen fish, general cargo, petrol, bulk fertilizer and ethanol.

Also, the organisation said 23 ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk salt, trucks bulk steam coal and petrol.