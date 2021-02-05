EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Singapore-flagged container ship Kota Singa is docked at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos, Nigeria's economy hub, on April 8, 2019. - The Nigerian port is congested with hundreds of ships, idly queueing for days to offload containers with goods. Lagos port congestion is affecting port operations and creating a severe backlog at ports, causing carriers’ containers to be held in port for extra days, as well as creating several miles of truck traffic at roads that links to port gates. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Feb. 5 to Feb. 15.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.


The organisation added that the ships contained bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, soya bean, gypsum, butane gas, pop starch, bulk fertilizer, base oil and containers.

NPA said that another three ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, and petrol.

The organisation added that 16 other ships at the ports were discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, container, ethanol, automobile gasoline and gypsum.

