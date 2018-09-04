The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that it was expecting 30 ships containing petroleum products, food and other goods.

According to the NPA’s daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’, the ships are being expected at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos between Tuesday and Sept. 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 of the ships contained petrol while the remaining 20 had buckwheat, frozen fish, general cargo, diesel and other goods.

According to the publication, 12 ships loaded with bulk fertiliser, buckwheat, soya beans and petrol have arrived at the ports and waiting to berth.