



The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said that 18 ships had arrived at the Lagos ports and one of them was already discharging petroleum products and food stuff.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ships as frozen fish, general cargo, containers, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, base oil and fuel.





The ports authority said that the other 17 ships with containers were waiting to berth.

It further said that it was expecting 13 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods to arrive between July 14 and 27.

The NPA said that the ships also contained general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, bulk salt, base oil, bulk pet coke, jet fuel, bulk fertiliser and inballast.