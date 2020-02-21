<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said that 17 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petroleum products and food stuff.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as general cargo, containers, butane gas, bulk wheat, automobile gasoline, and fuel.





It said that 22 other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with fuel, containers and general.

The authority said it was expecting 22 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Feb. 21 to March 11.

It said the ships contained container, general cargo, steel prod, frozen fish, gypsum, bulk wheat, base oil, bulk sugar, fertiliser and petrol.

“They are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex,” NPA stated.