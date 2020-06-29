



The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) says 11 ships are expected to arrive Delta ports between Tuesday and July 15.

NPA disclosed this in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’ a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

The NPA said that the vessels included MT Ashabi, MT Seymour, MT Zeezee, Donasimao, Orchard and MT Capt. Gregory among others.

According to the publication, the vessels were laden with petrol, diesel, butane gas and general cargoes.





“Eleven vessels conveying various items including petrol, diesel, butane gas and others are expected to arrive Delta ports between June 30 and July 15,” it stated.

It said that declarations were made on three vessels conveying fuel on Monday.

“NPA made declarations on MT Wesley, MT Igbinosa and LPG Laperouse laden with diesel, crude oil and butane gas respectively,” NPA stated.

It also said that MT SL Aremu conveying 15,000 metric tons of PMS was waiting at Fairway Buoy to discharge its products while MV RS Pioneer was also waiting at Fairway to load 45×20 metric tons of containers.