Officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) have departed the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of Lagos Airport after momentarily stopping airlines from flying.

After a stand-off with officials of Arik Air and Air Peace, the NLC members vacated the departure halls.

Police officers from airport command, who came during the confrontation between the NLC officials and airlines’ workers pacified both parties.

After chanting solidarity songs for about 30 minutes, the labour union officials eventually left at 8.30am.

As early as 6.30am, NLC officials had taken over the departure halls where Arik Airlines and Air Peace operate from and stopped the airlines’ staff from checking in passengers or selling tickets.

The NLC officials came with a bus with large loud speakers from where they played music as if in a road show or party.

It was a shouting match on the counters of Arik Air and Air Peace where officers of the airlines and NLC officials clashed.

Earlier, Air Peace and Arik had checked in some passengers for early flights and actually announced boarding for Abuja before NLC officials arrived.