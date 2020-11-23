The Managing Director of the Nigerian Inland Waterways, George Moghalu, has outlined the benefits of water transportation, noting that it will reduce port congestion if properly developed.

He made this statement on Sunday during a courtesy visit to the Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi 1, the Oba Akran of Badagry, Lagos State.

Moghalu, who spoke on the sidelines of a workshop for ferry operators in Badagry, tasked the federal government to prioritise the development of the nation’s waterways.

He said, “Time after time, I have pleaded with the Government to develop our waterways as this will reduce the congestion at our ports. There is a lot of advantage that we can gain from this.”





Moghalu restated his desire to make sure that the waterways are navigable every year. He also tasked boat operators to embrace safety.

He said, “As an institution, we are concerned about safety on our waterways. We have various protocols that will help us achieve safety.

“You cannot operate vehicles without being properly kitted. You must wear life jackets and drivers must be trained and licensed.”

He added, “On our part, we will remove the debris, wrecks and water hyacinth on our waterways. We will contribute our quota and investment in the system.”