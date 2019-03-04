



The management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) will on Tuesday sign the N1, 600, 344.513 contract for the supply and installation of 64 ton mobile harbour crane with Messrs Liebherr Nigeria Limited for the Lokoja-Jamata River Port Complex.

NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Tayo Fadile, in a statement on Monday in Lokoja, Kogi State, the administrative headquarters disclosed the project is one of the four river ports under construction.

“The Baro River Port was commissioned recently by Mr. President, the Onitsha River Port has also been commissioned, while the Oguta River Port is nearing completion.

“The essence of building these ports is to enhance inland waterways transportation across the country and boost employment opportunities for our teeming youths,” he added.