



The Managing Director and Chief Executive of National Inland Waterways, NIWA, Chief George Moghalu, has said the 2nd Niger Bridge would be opened to traffic from February 2022.

Moghalu said this at the flag-off of a bathymetric survey of the Aghommili-Mmamu-Ezu-Nkisi-Niger River course, on Tuesday.

The brief flag-off was performed by Chief Moghalu at the Aghommili River bank at Ndikelionwu, Orumba North Council of Anambra State.

Moghalu said: “By February next year 2022, the new Second Niger Bridge will be opened for vehicular use.

“Today March 9 (Tuesday), President Muhammadu Buhari will be flagging off construction of the eastern rail line at Port Harcourt. This will traverse all states in the South-East.

“This administration is serious and committed to transforming the lives of all Nigerians, including those of the South-East. It has done and continues to do so much for the South-East.





“The bathymetric survey of the rivers that share a common course is aimed at opening up enormous economic and agricultural activities that will boost commercial activities in Anambra State.

“It would also restore the historic water transportation along the course as in the past, which would reduce pressure on our roads infrastructure.

“I have confidence in the survey team from NIWA who are already on ground and working, led by the Acting General Manager, Mr. Henry Adimoha.”

However, while demonstrating and explaining the specialised survey machines, Mr. Adimoha said the survey will give the vertical/horizontal shape, map and depth of the river course for onward transmission to the engineers in view of its dredging.

Chief Tagbo Ike and Chief Edozie Obasi, stakeholder and President-General, respectively, of Ndikelionwu community, venue for the flag-off, gave historical background details of the river’s course.