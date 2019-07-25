Nissan is to cut 12,500 jobs worldwide by 2022 as it slashes production by 10%, the car maker said.
The announcement came as the Japanese company reported a 98.5% fall in operating profits to 1.6 billion yen (£11.9m) for the three months to June.
Nissan is trying to rein in costs as it suffers from sluggish sales and tries to recover from a scandal surrounding ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn.
The announcement increases the scale of cuts announced in May, when it said 4,800 jobs would go.
