Nissan is to cut 12,500 jobs worldwide by 2022 as it slashes production by 10%, the car maker said.

The announcement came as the Japanese company reported a 98.5% fall in operating profits to 1.6 billion yen (£11.9m) for the three months to June.

Nissan is trying to rein in costs as it suffers from sluggish sales and tries to recover from a scandal surrounding ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The announcement increases the scale of cuts announced in May, when it said 4,800 jobs would go.