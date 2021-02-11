



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has advised stakeholders in the aviation industry to take proactive measures to mitigate experiences of flight delays due to bad weather conditions in 2021.

The agency made the call in its 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) report which was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The SCP in the report listed some weather conditions which accompany onset and cessation of the rainy season to include squall lines, thunderstorms, wind shear.

According to the report, delays in flights can affect the sensors along runways.

“Additionally, dust haze during the harmattan season can result in poor visibility which also leads to disruption of flight operations.

“Therefore, aviation stakeholders should take precautionary measures especially during the onset and cessation of rainfall for smooth and safe operations.

“Bad weather has always been the bane of flight and airport operations,“ it said.

The agency further warned that the predicted below normal day and night time temperature across the country could not rule out possibilities of heat waves due to intra-seasonal variability.





The report also advised health practitioners to take advantage of this forecast information in planning for the possible outbreak of cold-related ailments caused by harmattan dust that may aggravate respiratory disease.

“There is also a possibility of a domestic fire outbreak in the North where dry, windy conditions and temperatures are usually high in March and April.

“The predicted dominant normal rainfall for 2021 does not preclude the occurrence of flash floods arising from high-intensity, short-duration rainfall events.

“Similarly, human activities such as drainage blockages including obstruction are catalysts to floods hence threat to lives and property.

“Likewise, thunderstorms accompanied by strong gusty winds usually herald the start and cessation of the rain, “ it said.

NiMet urged emergency managers to use the information to sensitise communities to reduce losses.

The report urged stakeholders within the agriculture and food security sector to watch out for early rains which could directly translate to false-onset for planting activities.

“Hence, averting economic losses which may arise due to failed germination.

“Similarly, information on shorter seasons around Southern Kwara and Northern Oyo states should be maximised in farming practices to prevent crop losses,“ it said.