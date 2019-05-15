<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has hinted that owners of port facilities and terminals who do not attend the monthly meeting of the Port Facility Security Officers, PFSO, Forum would be sanctioned.

Speaking at the meeting, a representative of NIMASA who wants to be unanimous told newsmen that the increase in the rate of security incidents could be attributed to the gangway security team.

He made reference to the incidents that occurred at Joseph Dan Terminal and ENL Consortium whereby criminals gained access to some vessels that berthed at these terminals about two months ago.

NIMASA which is the Designated Authority, DA, to midwife the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security, ISPS, Code also advised all PFSOs to ensure that all necessary checks and documentation on vessels at berths are done before departures to avoid reverting back to terminal or facility after certified safe and free to sail off. He also warned facilities owners on the hosting of the monthly meeting of the PFSO Forum saying decline by schedule terminals/facilities would no longer be acceptable by the DA”

Speaking in a similar vein, the Chairman of the Forum, Dr Ignatius Uche, disclosed that the issue of onboard security is being streamlined by the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Ministry of Transportation to ensure that only trained security personnel are used on board vessels.