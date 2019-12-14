<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reiterated the importance of exercise for Nigerians to stay healthy and boost productivity in the workplace.

Mrs Moji Jimoh, the Coordinator, Abuja Liaison office of NIMASA, said this during the monthly exercise of staff members of the agency on Saturday in Abuja.

Jimoh said: “this is a good development. We had one few months ago and the management has deemed it fit to make it a monthly exercise for staff members to keep fit.

“And for today, it is not only for staff but their family members as well, so they can all be up and doing in their various place of work.

“Health is wealth and that is the background to what we are doing today.”

According to Jimoh, majority of the health challenges people face today can be prevented or managed better with exercise.

She, therefore, urged the workers and Nigerians to make exercise a daily affair to stay healthy and live longer.

Mrs Rakiya Laman, an Assistant Director of the agency, also restated the need for Nigerians to exercise.

Laman said: “A healthy mind is a very productive mind, so when you exercise, you become healthier and more productive.”

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NIMASA, Mr Chika Chukwudi, commended the management of the agency, especially it’s Director-General, Dr Dakuku Peterside, for having the interest of its workers at heart.

Chukwudi said the monthly exercise had also created an avenue for members of staff to come together and have fun in the spirit of the yuletide.

“The management of NIMASA is doing everything possible to make sure its staff members are fit to carry out the affairs of the agency.

“It is not only the staff members that are involved this time but their family members and loved ones and everyone is having much fun.

“The exercise has also provided an opportunity for members of staff and their families to bond in the spirit of the yuletide.

Dr Edidiong Udom, one if the participants, urged the workers and the Nigerian public to cultivate the habit of exercising daily to maintain a healthy life.

According to Udom, when we exercise, it makes our heart to beat more, we burn a lot of sugar stored in our body and the cells get more energy to make the body function better.

While commending the management of NIMASA, he urged Nigerians to exercise to ensure their cells and organs functioned properly and that the body did not shut down suddenly.

Newsmen report that some of the children were very excited for the opportunity to exercise in company of friends and family members.

Miss Kelechi Chukwudi, one of the children said: “I wasn’t keen on it initially but when we started, everybody was feeling it and I felt excited.

“There is something about exercises that makes you happy. Everybody was happy and I look forward to the next exercise.

Another child, Miss Luisa, said: “I met new friends, I enjoyed myself and it was so much fun.’’