



Officials of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) have arrived in Benin City to inspect facilities at the AMES-Edo Dry Port that would enable a smooth take-off of the port.

The port, NSC said, would make Edo the desired business hub in the South South region.

Mr Lekan Adekanbi, Chairman, Project Monitoring Committee, Nigerian Shippers Council, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that Edo would get an uplift with the multiplier effects the import and export activities of AMES-Edo Dry Port would bring.

Adekanbi said he and his team were in the State for an on the spot inspection of facilities on ground for the commencement of operations at the port in December.

He also disclosed that the Edo Government was in a Public Private Partnership agreement (PPP) with Atlantique Marine and Engineering Services (AMES), promoters of the project.

He also said that the project had the support of the Federal Government.

He told NAN that the objective of the project was to bring shipping activities closer to manufacturers as well as drive industrialisation in state and neighbouring states.

“I am pleased with the work going on here, they have told me their challenges and weaknesses.

“This project is a gigantic one, which in some years’ time will import and export goods all over the world”.

“The only difference between this port and the port in Ikeja is water,this is a dry pot,” he said.

Adekanbi further said that he was impressed with the work done in the dry port considering the short timing when the project commenced.