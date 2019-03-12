



A Nigerian passenger on Delta Air Lines Flight DL54 travelling from Atlanta, United States to Lagos was on Monday afternoon found unresponsive before landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The 54-year-old passenger (name withheld), who was ill before boarding the flight, died three minutes before the aircraft touched down at the airport.

The spokesperson for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Alabi said the command was notified of the development after the aircraft landed at the airport by the airline officials.

Also, Delta Air Lines in a statement issued by its media consultant, Mohammed Abdullahi, confirmed the development.

”A passenger on Delta Flight DL54 travelling from Atlanta to Lagos today (March 11), was found unresponsive before landing.

”Local medical professionals met the plane upon arrival and confirmed the passenger had sadly passed away.

”Delta extends its deepest condolences to the family at this sad time. As a matter of passenger privacy, Delta will not release additional information,” the airline said.