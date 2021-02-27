



After a seven-month closure, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, has announced the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge to vehicular traffic.

Fashola’s announcement followed the completion of the rehabilitation and maintenance works which necessitated the partial closure of the bridge since July 24, 2020.

Mr. Fashola who gave the directives after reviewing the report from the Director Bridges and Design of the Ministry on the update of the rehabilitation works, commended Lagosians for their patience and understanding while the rehabilitation work was going on.

The Minister in a statement signed by Mrs. Boade Akinola, Director Press & Public Relations in the Ministry, said that in view of this the Honourable Minister said, “there was no longer any need for us to close the bridge to traffic”.





The Minister also thanked the Lagos State Government and their officials for their effective collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing engineers in ensuring the supervision and provision of traffic control support services to the contractors.

He expressed appreciation to all those who played one positive role or another, including contractor Messrs Borini Prono; FERMA, LASTMA, FRSC, media and the civil society organizations.

The statement said Fashola thanked all the commuters whose patience, understanding and cooperation were the biggest tools for the successful execution of the works and wishes all motorists who use the bridge a safe motoring experience.

The Third Mainland Bridge, the longest and busiest bridge in the country, was closed to vehicular traffic in July 2020.

The partial closure of the bridge led to untold hardship for the people due to traffic gridlock in several parts of the city