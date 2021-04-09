



The federal government has unveiled the first 100 percent solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The station is a collaborative project of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS).

In February, the first locally assembled electric car was displayed in Abuja.

Speaking at the commissioning on Thursday in Sokoto, Jelani Aliyu, director-general of the NADDC, said the achievement signifies a significant milestone in the agency’s commitment to creating a world class automotive sector in the country.

“What has just been commissioned today is the nation’s first 100% solar powered electric vehicle charging station. 100% renewable energy, 100% clean energy to power 100% electric vehicles. Absolutely zero emissions, zero waste: from energy generation to energy utilization,” Aliyu said.

“This charging station is an important component of our national vehicle electrification programme.





“We are collaborating with three universities: UDUS; the University of Lagos and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.”

He explained that the charging station contains arrays of installed solar panels with 86.4 kilowatts per hour capacity.

They are then coupled to three online-offline hybrid inverters with 5-kilovolt ampere (KVA) each and synchronized to give an output of 15KVA/48watts.

The system’s energy storage is made up of 36 units of deep-cycle gel batteries with an output of 48 volts/1980 amperes.

The NADDC DG said the agency partners with academic institutions to create a platform for advanced research and development.

The collaboration will also involve the study, monitoring and evaluation of the entire system of solar cells, storage units and electric vehicles in various climatic and usage conditions in order to develop even more effective solutions for Nigerian and African applications.