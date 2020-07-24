



The federal government has approved the 6th evacuation flight for stranded Nigerians in the United States.

The Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, in a statement dated 20th July, but made available to journalists on Friday said the flight was scheduled to depart Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey on Friday, 7th August 2020 by 21:15hrs.

It added that the Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET509 will arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday, 8th August 2020 by 13:25hrs, before proceeding to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, arriving by 15:50hrs.

The Consulate said all prospective evacuees duly registered with any of the three Nigerian Missions in the US should purchase their one way tickets through www.ethiopianairlines.com at the cost of $1,250 for Abuja and $1,350 for Lagos bound passengers.





It added, “For Economy Class and $2,800 (Abuja) and $2,,900.00 (Lagos); for Business Class for adult/child fare, including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under 2yrs.

“All prospective evacuees who purchased tickets, should immediately forward a copy of their ticket, with the Name, Tel. No. and Contact Address of their Next of Kin in Nigeria to [email protected]”

The consulate said all prospective evacuees must present documentary evidence of a negative Covid 19 PCR test result, which must not be older than 14 days and preferablv not less than five days to the date of departure and would undergo temperature checks five hours before departure, adding that any intending evacuee without the stipulated test result would not be allowed to check in.

It noted that prospective evacuees are also required to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers intermittently and adhere strictly to all instructions of the different relevant authorities on arrival in Nigeria.