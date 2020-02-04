<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command, has intercepted $8,065,615 at the airport.

Hameed Ali, the customs comptroller-general, said at a press conference in Lagos Tuesday that the cash was intercepted in a car while it was about to be loaded into an aircraft.

He did not provide details of the aircraft but added that the money was stashed inside a vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO)





Mr Ali said a suspect, the driver of the vehicle and a staff of NAHCO, has been arrested in connection with the alleged money laundering.

He said the money was wrapped in large brown envelopes with the names of would-be owners.

“From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners,” Alli.