



The Federal Government has extended the closure of international flight operations from August 19, 2020 to October 15, 2020.

To this end, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stating that it is extending closure of international airspace until October 15 instead of August 19 as previously stated.

The NOTAM clearly stated that, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended closure of our airports to all international flights with the exception of aircraft in a state of emergency”.





It further stated that, however, “approval may be requested and granted to overflights, operations related to humanitarian aids, medical relief flights, alternate aerodrome in the flight plan and also those being used for extended time operations.

Also allowed are technical landings where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety related operations.

With this extension, the airspace would remain closed until October but only essential and diplomatic flights would be allowed for now until the airspace is opened for international flight operations.