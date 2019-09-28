<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria has been re-elected as a Part-II member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, for a new three-year term.

The Federal Government disclosed this in a statement on Saturday by Mr James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs at the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

According to the statement, Nigeria garnered 151 votes out of the 193-member states, 18 more than it did in 2016.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, in his reaction said the continued success and recognition of the country in all issues relating to the world aviation governing body only goes to show that Nigeria is on course in its transformation agenda for the aviation sector.

He noted that the re-election of Nigeria into the ICAO Council would further spur it to push for the attainment of the ideals and objectives of the organisation, with a stronger commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Sector Development Roadmap of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Also reacting to the re-election, the Country Representative on the ICAO Council, Captain Nuhu Musa, described it as a momentous occasion for the country.

The feat, according to him, shows the growing influence and popularity of Nigeria within the global aviation industry.

The ICAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations which changes the principles and techniques of international air navigation, as well as fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

The organisation congratulated Nigeria and other countries elected into the council in the tweet below: